Read less email

With Courier's summarization technology, you can read all your email without opening a single message.

app store button

Read what's important

Get the big picture, faster. We encapsulate the full text of your emails into short summaries, visible from your inbox. Read all your email without opening a single message.

important card card top
emoji notification

Emoji notifications

Know what kind of email you’ve received just by glancing at the notification. We’ve assigned emojis to different categories of messages, letting you see quickly if you need to respond.

Task list

Our app can analyze your messages using Natural Language Processing to determine which emails need your attention. These emails are collected into a handy task list where they are readily available for your response.

Important card

Download Courier today

app store button2
Privacy Policy Security Policy Terms of Service Contact