Read what's important
Get the big picture, faster. We encapsulate the full text of your emails into short summaries, visible from your inbox. Read all your email without opening a single message.
Know what kind of email you’ve received just by glancing at the notification. We’ve assigned emojis to different categories of messages, letting you see quickly if you need to respond.
Our app can analyze your messages using Natural Language Processing to determine which emails need your attention. These emails are collected into a handy task list where they are readily available for your response.